TWILIGHT's Julia Jones Joins THE MANDALORIAN

Deadline reports that "Twilight" actress Julia Jones has joined the "Star Wars" universe. She will join the cast of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

Jones' role is unknown at this time. She played Leah in "Twilight," and is also known for roles on "E.R.," "Westworld," and "Longmire."

The cast of "The Mandalorian" includes Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Affliction), Carl Weathers (Predator), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The series premieres in November.

