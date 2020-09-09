TV Special on Botham Jean's Murder Set to Air Thursday at 9 on ID

IMPACT OF MURDER returns for season two.

Returning with more gut-wrenching stories showcasing tragedies whose repercussions reverberate throughout society, IMPACT OF MURDER returns for a second season to ID. Using the gripping victim impact statements delivered in court as the driving storytelling technique, this series showcases how victims can be empowered against their perpetrator to stand up in court and confront them - and in some cases, unexpectedly find forgiveness.

Through a victim's own words, viewers understand the horror they endured or the significance of the life that was taken, providing an acute and emotional understanding of the collateral damage of murder. In a gripping four-episode second season, the stories examine instances of racial injustice, domestic violence, a wrongful conviction, and a fatal chance encounter. IMPACT OF MURDER will premiere on Thursday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

Season two of IMPACT OF MURDER begins with a heart wrenching two-hour episode on Botham Jean with "The Ballad of Botham Jean," airing on Thursday, September 10 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT. Botham Jean was a promising young Black accountant who dreamed of returning to his native St. Lucia to become Prime Minister. Those dreams were cut short in 2018 when he was shot inside his Dallas apartment by a white female off-duty police officer.

As his family mourned, the murder ignited protests and sparked a media frenzy. This senseless tragedy is retold by those closest to the case, with gripping, emotional accounts from Jean's family, including his mother Allison Jean, father Bertrum Jean, sister Allisa Charles-Findley, as well as those who worked with THE FAMILY to bring justice to Botham, including lawyer Lee Merritt and prosecutor Jason Hermus. Perhaps the most heartrending account comes from 18-year-old Brandt Jean, who mourns Botham's death while wrestling with his anger against his brother's killer and rises above his grief with an astonishing act of forgiveness - a courtroom embrace that echoed around the world.

Watch a trailer here:

