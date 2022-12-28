TOP GUN: MAVERICK Becomes Paramount+'s Most Watched Movie In First Weekend
From Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25, the movie broke records domestically as the most watched movie premiere ever for the service
On the heels of becoming the highest-grossing domestic and global film of 2022, the studio's #1 film of all time, as well as the #1 best-selling Digital release ever, Paramount TODAY announced that TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the most watched movie globally in its premiere weekend streaming on Paramount +.
"The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount's multi-platform release strategy," Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+. "Across all our 2022 titles, and now with TOP GUN: MAVERICK, our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film's overall success."
From Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25, the movie broke records domestically as the most watched movie premiere ever for the service, surpassing the previous record, held by SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2, by 60%. In addition, the film's success increased viewer consumption in the original TOP GUN movie by nearly 400 % and the MISSION IMPOSSIBLE franchise titles on the service by over 140%.
"We are thrilled to see a continuation of the film's massive record-breaking success by becoming the #1 most-watched movie premiere on Paramount+," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. "We continue to benefit from the highly anticipated theatrical hits from Paramount Pictures that come to the service delivering fans a new way to continue to watch and re-watch their favorite movies."
TOP GUN: MAVERICK has been honored as one of the ten Best Films of 2022 by AFI; awarded Best Film by the National Board of Review; received two Golden Globe® nominations for Best Motion Picture - Drama, and Best Original Song - Motion Picture; and has received Critics Choice Award Nominations for Best Film and Best Actor.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK is celebrated by critics and audiences alike, receiving an A+ CinemaScore, and earning a 97% critics' score and 99% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to marking Tom Cruise's biggest opening and highest-grossing film ever, it also opened domestically to the largest Memorial Day Weekend of all time; is Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release ever; and is the first movie ever to be #1 at the box office for both Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.
The film's soundtrack also reached #1 album and soundtrack on iTunes, the #1 soundtrack on Amazon, and the #2 album on Spotify; with Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" and One Republic's "I Ain't Worried" breaking through top 50 lists across the music charts.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, and based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr., the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm along with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
