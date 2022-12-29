TODAY SHOW Wins Key Demo For Seventh Straight Year
TODAY has now won A25-54 for 7 straight years.
NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for 2022, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key demo. TODAY has now won A25-54 for 7 straight years. No other network morning show has won the key demo for as many consecutive years as TODAY.
TODAY posted its first quarterly win in the key demo since first quarter 2022. Versus the prior quarter, TODAY grew in the key demo and also posted the largest gains versus the competition in the key demo and total viewers. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA versus the prior quarter and week.
TODAY was number one in the key demo for the month of December, its first back-to-back demo win since March 2022.
Last week, TODAY won in the key demo, more than doubling its demo lead versus GMA. TODAY was the only morning show to increase its viewership across the board since the same week last season and posted the largest viewership gains of the morning shows.
Season to date, TODAY is the top-rated morning show in the key demo A25-54 for eight years straight and number-one in A18-49 for ten years straight.
TODAY Digital delivered 48 million monthly unique visitors in 2022 and ranked among the top three leading lifestyle and entertainment brands. In November, TODAY reached its largest audience since March 2022 with 51 million unique visitors.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 28, 2022
While Broadway alums Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig may be the stars of Glass Onion, the followup to Knives Out, the film also features appearances by two of Broadway's biggest icons: Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury. Read how Rian Johnson's love of Sweeney Todd led to their cameos and what it was like working on their final film appearances!
TAMRON HALL Posts Its Highest-Rated Single-Day Telecast Since May 2021 in Households
December 28, 2022
During the week of Dec. 12, 2022, Monday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 12/12/22) marked the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day since May 2021 in Households (0.9 rating) – since Friday, 5/14/21. Monday was also the show’s 2nd-most-watched of the season (1.222 million Total Viewers).
SUCCESSION Star James Cromwell Is PETA's 'Person of the Year'
December 28, 2022
For fearlessly stepping up for animals at every turn and helping PETA achieve major victories for dogs and monkeys in laboratories, open people’s eyes to the myth of “humane meat,” and pressure Starbucks to end its vegan milk upcharge, Succession star James Cromwell is PETA’s 2022 Person of the Year.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Delivers Its Strongest Week Since March in Total Viewers and Women 25-54
December 28, 2022
Tuesday’s telecast of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (on 12/13/21) marked the show’s strongest telecast on any day in Total Viewers (2.753 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) since its post-Oscars® special in March – since Monday, 3/28/22. In addition, Tuesday’s broadcast tied a single-day season high in Households (1.8 rating).
VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl
December 28, 2022
Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the making of Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the complete video, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Olga Merediz, Jessica Darrow, and more, now.