TODAY SHOW Wins Key Demo For Seventh Straight Year

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for 2022, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key demo. TODAY has now won A25-54 for 7 straight years. No other network morning show has won the key demo for as many consecutive years as TODAY.

TODAY posted its first quarterly win in the key demo since first quarter 2022. Versus the prior quarter, TODAY grew in the key demo and also posted the largest gains versus the competition in the key demo and total viewers. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA versus the prior quarter and week.

TODAY was number one in the key demo for the month of December, its first back-to-back demo win since March 2022.

Last week, TODAY won in the key demo, more than doubling its demo lead versus GMA. TODAY was the only morning show to increase its viewership across the board since the same week last season and posted the largest viewership gains of the morning shows.

Season to date, TODAY is the top-rated morning show in the key demo A25-54 for eight years straight and number-one in A18-49 for ten years straight.

TODAY Digital delivered 48 million monthly unique visitors in 2022 and ranked among the top three leading lifestyle and entertainment brands. In November, TODAY reached its largest audience since March 2022 with 51 million unique visitors.