TNT Premieres All Elite Wrestling's Live Weekly Matches Wednesdays Beginning on October 2

WarnerMedia announced today that the new professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET via AEW's social media platforms.

AEW features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The roster is also filled with incredibly skilled competitors including Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. In addition to being in-ring talent, Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega also serve as EVPs with Brandi Rhodes serving as Chief Brand Officer. Renowned commentator Jim Ross has also joined the league.

Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics. Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor's wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.

WarnerMedia has been offering fans exclusive access to AEW's previous matches that kicked off in May. Their extremely popular events DOUBLE OR NOTHING, FYTER FEST and FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN were all streamed on B/R Live. The highly anticipated ALL OUT event in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 31, will also stream on the platform. B/R Live's high fan engagement provides an invaluable opportunity to build AEW's audience and maximize its viewership.

TNT, a WarnerMedia Entertainment brand, is basic cable's #1 network in primetime among young adults and is home to some of television's most popular slate of original series, including The Alienist, Animal Kingdom, Claws, I AM THE NIGHT and the upcoming sequel The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness. TNT's forthcoming, premium unscripted series include Shaq Life and the live, multiplatform event Chasing the Cure. TNT also presents popular shows such as Bones and Castle; primetime specials and sports coverage, including the NBA and NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships and the forthcoming, professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Website: www.tntdrama.com

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was DOUBLE OR NOTHING on May 25 in Las Vegas, followed by FYTER FEST on June 29 in Daytona Beach, FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN on July 13 in Jacksonville, and ALL OUT on August 31 in Chicago. For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube), and additionally, AllEliteWrestling.com.





