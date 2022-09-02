Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TIFF Announces 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift'

The conversation will be on Friday, September 9, at 7pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Sep. 02, 2022  

TIFF is thrilled to announce a special In Conversation With... Taylor Swift on Friday, September 9, at 7pm at TIFF Bell Lightbox as part of the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival. Swift will introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm, and join TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in an engaging conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music.

"We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker," said Bailey. "We're excited to hear Taylor's version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we'll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

Swift is a creative powerhouse. Singer, songwriter, producer, actor, director - this multi-hyphenate artist is the only woman in history to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times, tying for the most wins by any artist (alongside Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon), as well as earning prizes in eight other categories.

In addition to music, Swift has long been a visual storyteller. From influencing the edits of her music videos, to writing the treatments herself and then making the jump to director, she has defined a distinct style that extends out of her songwriting.

In 2021, she released re-recordings of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), her acclaimed second and fourth albums, as an act of reclamation and creative empowerment. The latter release was followed by All Too Well: The Short Film, which she directed, wrote, produced, and appeared in.

This year's In Conversation With... series connects audiences and film lovers around the world with some of the most talented artists working today. The 2022 lineup includes award-winning actors and creators who have helped shape the discourse in the entertainment industry.

Tickets for this special In Conversation with... will go on sale to TIFF Members beginning September 3, with remaining tickets on sale to the public on September 5 here. Industry pass holders and accredited press pass holders with public ticket allocations will be able to secure tickets in advance and on the day of the event.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



