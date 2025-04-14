THE WOMAN IN THE YARD Available on Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blumhouse’s latest horror sensation, The Woman in the Yard, will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, April 15, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on May 27, 2025. Fans can own the supernatural tale of fear and the unknown with never-before-seen extras, including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

“When the sun is bright and the wind is still, she comes to you like a sudden chill. Draped in black from head to toe, how she got there, you’ll never know.” With that cryptic warning, an otherworldly woman sends a family into a seemingly inescapable nightmare.

Already grieving the death of her husband, Ramona faces a new fear when this mysterious figure appears outside her farmhouse. With the woman continually creeping closer, Ramona must protect her children from the chilling grasp of this haunting entity whose unknown intentions are anything but peaceful. From Blumhouse, producers of The Invisible Man and The Black Phone.

From director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Carry On) and writer Sam Stefanak (“F Is for Family”, “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”), THE WOMAN IN THE YARD stars Danielle Deadwyler (Till, I Saw the TV Glow), Okwui Okpokwasili (I Am Legend, Exorcist: The Believer), Peyton Jackson (“Best Foot Forward”, Nobody’s Fool), Estella Kahiha (Fantasy Football, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry), and Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give, “Lincoln Heights”).

BONUS FEATURES

MAKING THE WOMAN IN THE YARD- Travel through the darkest corners of the film during this behind-the-scenes journey where filmmakers work with cast to craft a story that is both haunting and human.

BENEATH THE VEIL - Cast and filmmakers lift the veil on the film’s frightening figure for this revealing look at the themes, designs, and styles that shape her eerie specter into a powerful presence.

