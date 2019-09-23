THE WITCHING HOUR to Premiere on Neighborhood Network's Lifestyle Channel This Week

Just in time for the Halloween season, Argos Paranormal is proud to announce that its award-winning series The Witching Hour will be airing for a new audience in Manhattan, New York, through the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's Lifestyle Channel (FIOS 34, RCN 83, and Spectrum 56 & 1996) on Wednesday, September 25, at 12:30 am EST. Among other things, The Manhattan Neighborhood Network is known for distributing THE CHRIS GETHARD SHOW before it was picked up by truTV in 2017. With new episodes of The Witching Hour being released on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday's of every month, viewers will have the opportunity to experience what goes on during the most active part of the night at some of the East Coast's most haunted locations.



The Witching Hour is an award-winning series which goes where no other paranormal show has gone before as the investigators of Argos Paranormal investigate the locations that the locals fear and no other paranormal show has ever dared to investigate. These investigators will be pushing themselves to their max limits as they investigate locations at around 3 am, also known as the witching hour when paranormal activity is believed to be at an all-time high during the night. The show was also recognized as the Best Non-Fiction Series during the 10th Annual Indie Series Awards.

Established in 1992, Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) is a media learning, production, and distribution HUB that promotes creative expression, independent voices, and community engagement.



We operate two state-of-the-art media production and education facilities in Manhattan and run Manhattan's public access TV channels, reaching some 600,000 cable subscribers in the borough.



MNN offers affordable training in video production, editing, and broadcasting to Manhattan residents who wish to become Certified Producers with MNN. MNN also produces the cable and digital channel NYXT.nyc, presented in partnership with more than 100 Manhattan community-based organizations, NYXT.nyc shines a spotlight on groups that are working to connect people and build neighborhoods. NYXT.nyc is available on Spectrum 1992, FiOS 38, and online at NYXT.nyc. In addition, MNN offers MNN-FSTV, a partnership with independent media network Free Speech TV. MNN FSTV is available on Spectrum 1301 and FiOS 39.





