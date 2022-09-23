Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE WHITE LOTUS Season Two Sets October Release Date on HBO Max

THE WHITE LOTUS Season Two Sets October Release Date on HBO Max

The new season will premiere on Sunday, October 30.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

HBO's Emmy®-winning series, THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, returns for a second installment of seven episodes debuting on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The first installment, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, the most wins of any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The season two cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

The series was created, written and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The White Lotus Season Two Characters

F. Murray Abraham as BERT DI GRASSO - Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

Jennifer Coolidge as TANYA MCQUOID-HUNT - A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Adam DiMarco as ALBIE DI GRASSO - Dominic's (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert's (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family's peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy as DAPHNE BABCOCK - A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Jon Gries as GREG - Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

Beatrice Grannò as MIA - A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer IN SEARCH OF her big break.

Tom Hollander as QUENTIN - an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

Sabrina Impacciatore as VALENTINA - The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of THE WHITE LOTUS resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO - A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots.

Theo James as CAMERON BABCOCK - A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan's wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Aubrey Plaza as HARPER SPILLER - Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan's college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron's wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Haley Lu Richardson as PORTIA - A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure.

Will Sharpe as ETHAN SPILLER - After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron's wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Simona Tabasco as LUCIA- a Sicilian local who frequents THE WHITE LOTUS resort IN SEARCH OF work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Leo Woodall as JACK - a magnetic guest staying at THE WHITE LOTUS with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EPBendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EP
September 23, 2022

Shapeshifting on an axis between folk, alternative, country, and soul, Bendigo Fletcher’s lofty melodies soar above earthy instrumentation on Wingding. Charmed with psychedelic flourishes, yet tightly rooted in tried-and-true songcraft, the Louisville quintet continues to instantly transfix across the EP’s four tracks.
Billy Idol Releases 'The Cage' EPBilly Idol Releases 'The Cage' EP
September 23, 2022

The Cage EP, the new release from Billy Idol, is out now via Dark Horse Records. This new music follows Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere DatesSPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere Dates
September 23, 2022

The cast of the movie musical includes  Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Check out new behind the scenes photos now!
JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'
September 23, 2022

Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship. Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings described.
Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'
September 23, 2022

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released the delicately scathing “Blame ‘Em Both”, another song from the forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children out via Mercury Nashville.  The expanded edition of the record, entitled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, includes six brand new tracks.