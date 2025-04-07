THE WHITE LOTUS Season 3 Coming to DVD in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans can now relive the mystery and drama when the third season of HBO’s THE WHITE LOTUS comes to DVD on September 9, 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Thailand, Season 3 delivers the perfect blend of intrigue and dark comedy that fans have come to love. Prepare for a new chapter of suspense, unexpected twists, and captivating performances—because at The White Lotus, the vacation never goes as planned. The release includes all 8 episodes of The White Lotus: The Complete Third Season, packed with bonus content.

The White Lotus: The Complete Third Season is now available to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more. For fans who want to experience the entire journey from the beginning, The White Lotus Seasons 1-3 Bundle is also now available to purchase Digitally from AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more.

The HBO® Original Series The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Thai resort over one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself.

The White Lotus Season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Jon Gries, Dom Hetrakul, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, Shalini Peiris and Sam Rockwell.

The White Lotus is created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first season, which premiered July 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy® nominations across 13 categories and ten wins, the most wins of any program that year including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.

Sunday night’s finale of The White Lotus Season 3 attracted 6.2 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, marking the third consecutive week of record-breaking highs for the series, surpassing last week’s record by 30%. The series was the #1 title on Max every week throughout its entire season, both globally and domestically. As previously announced, The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

