THE WHITE LOTUS Finale Episode Breaks Viewership Records for Third Week

Last night’s season finale of The White Lotus Season 3 attracted 6.2 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, marking the third consecutive week of record-breaking highs for the series, surpassing last week’s record by 30%. Sunday’s season finale episode performed an astounding 51% higher than the Season 2 finale (4.1 million U.S. viewers).

The season finale achieved 2.5x growth from the season debut (2.4 million). In the U.S., the first episode of the season is nearing 20 million viewers, with the season averaging approximately 16 million viewers and growing.

The White Lotus was the #1 title on Max every week throughout its entire season, both globally and domestically. Following the episode drop, #TheWhiteLotus trended in the top 10 on X for eleven consecutive hours in the United States, reaching as high as #1 and holding the top spot for eight hours. As previously announced, the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

