THE VIEW Debuts New Theme Song From Brandy Norwood and Nicole Scherzinger

Today, The View debuted a brand-new, star-studded version of its new theme song, "For My Girls," as part of its ongoing celebration of season 25.

Mega-talented performers Brandy and Nicole Scherzinger lend their talents to the new original song from award-winning songwriter and friend of The View, Diane Warren. Warren's music has been a hallmark of "The View" since season 20, including writing the show's former theme, "World's Gone Crazy," performed by Mary J. Blige.

Brandy, one of the stars of ABC's upcoming series Queens, recorded the new theme song with the multitalented Nicole Scherzinger who rose to fame with The Pussycat Dolls and will next be seen in Annie Live!.

Brandy, who was able to work the recording into her busy Queens production schedule, stars as Naomi in the new series premiering Oct. 19 that follows four women who reunite for a chance to recapture their former fame as legends in the hip-hop world. Her participation is also a reunion of sorts with The View's moderator Whoopi Goldberg who starred as Queen Constantina opposite Brandy in the titular role of "Cinderella" which was released in 1997, the same year "The View" premiered.

Hollywood Records is set to release the track on all digital partners next month.

Listen to part of the new track below: