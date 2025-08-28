THE TONIGHT SHOW Sets Sunday Night Football Broadcasts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will step into the Sunday night spotlight with four special episodes airing after NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts, immediately following local news. Timed to follow some of the season’s most anticipated matchups, these episodes will deliver Fallon’s signature mix of comedy, celebrity guests, and music, specifically curated for football fans tuning in after game night.

The first Sunday night is slated for Sept. 21 and will feature a star-studded lineup of guests, including Matthew McConaughey, Eric Church, and more to be announced. Subsequent Sunday night show guests will be announced at a later date.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will also air a regularly scheduled episode following the season-opening NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 4 when the defending SUPER BOWL champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the DALLAS Cowboys. The game will be broadcast on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

“Sunday Night Football” Lineup

Sept. 21 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

Oct. 26 – Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 16 – Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 7 – Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

About The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock, returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 2 featuring guests Jessica Chastain, Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal, Sabrina Impacciatore and a musical performance by Arthur Hanlon, Carlos Vives & Goyo.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was recently nominated for a 2025 Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category for its digital exclusive series “The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break.”

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC