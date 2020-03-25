THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Announces March 25 â€“ April 1 â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Listings

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' LISTINGS: March 25 - April 1

Wednesday, March 25: At Home Edition: Niall Horan plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1227E



Thursday, March 26: At Home Edition: Alec Baldwin and 5 Seconds of Summer plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1228E



Friday, March 27: At Home Edition: Tina Fey and José Andrés plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1229E



Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Ryan Tedder plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

**Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

**Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions

An American television institution for over 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent.

Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along with him many of the popular segments, celebrity sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love including #Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You