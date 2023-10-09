THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Coming to Chicago Next Year

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and NiteLite Promotions announced TODAY that The Chicago Theatre will play host to THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live™ interactive stage show on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at both 3:00PM and 7:30PM. Tickets for both shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 10:00AM CT.

Get ready to “come on down” and join the excitement as the legendary television game show, “The Price Is Right™,” comes to life in an unforgettable live event. Whether a long-time fan or new to the show, audiences will have the chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes. Alongside the celebrity host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats.

“The Price is Right™” remains network television’s number one daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, “Price” and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally, and in-person.

Tickets for both March 2 shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre Box Office.