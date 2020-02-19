THE PRESIDENT IS MISSING Taps Janet McTeer to Star

Tony winner Janet McTeer has joined the cast of "The President is Missing," according to Deadline. She will star opposite actor David Oyelowo.

The series is based on a novel by James Patterson and President Bill Clinton. Christopher McQuarrie and Anthony Peckham executive produce.

In The President Is Missing pilot, a powerless and politically aimless vice president (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes president halfway into his administration's first term when President Jillian Stroud goes missing, despite his every wish to the contrary. He walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House.

Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he is confronted with a terrible choice: keep his head down, toe the party line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

McTeer plays Carolyn Brock, President Stroud's Chief of Staff. Carolyn is the powerful, devoted and abrasive political gatekeeper who enables Stroud to maintain her public image.

Golden Globe, Tony and Olivier Award winning actress Janet McTeer stars in not one but two Netflix original series this year. She is currently filming "Ozark" as a series regular, season two of which will premiere later this year, and she is starring opposite Krysten Ritter in season two of Marvel's "Jessica Jones," which premiered March 8. Additionally, she will star in a lead role opposite Elizabeth Olsen in "Sorry For Your Loss," a 10-episode half-hour dark comedy series for Facebook Watch.

Read the original story on Deadline.





