THE PLATFORM Lands at Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix will distribute a new Spanish-language sci-fi thriller, "The Platform.," from director Galder Gaztelu-Irrutia. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

In the film, a citizen of a not-too-distant dystopia voluntarily incarcerates himself with the promise of increased social mobility upon release, but becomes so radicalized by his captivity that he will risk everything to ride a devilish dumbwaiter on a one-way ticket to protect a panna cotta.

Ivan Massague, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale and Alexandra Masangkay star in the upcoming film. David Desola and Pedro Rivera penned the script.

The film premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the film festival, a tradition that plays host to exciting new genre films.

