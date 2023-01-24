THE OLD WAY Sets Blu-ray, Digital and DVD, Digital and On Demand

Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage (1995, Actor in a Leading Role, Leaving Las Vegas) stars in his first-ever Western The Old Way, arriving on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD, Digital and On Demand February 21 from Lionsgate.

Directed by Brett Donowho, (Acts of Violence, Salvation U.S.A.) and written by Carl W. Lucas (The Wave, My Name Is Myeisha), The Old Way will be available for the suggested retail price of $5.99 for Video on Demand, $14.99 for Electronic Sell-Through, $21.99 for Blu-ray + Digital, and $19.98 for DVD.

Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner - his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) - in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.

BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary by Director Brett Donowho

Audio Commentary by Composer Andrew Morgan Smith

The Old Way Behind the Scenes

Scoring Sessions