THE OFFICE Spin-Off Series THE PAPER Sets Peacock Premiere

The world of The Office is returning...with a twist. The Paper, a new series set in the universe of the Emmy Award-winning hit NBC series, will premiere on Peacock with four episodes on September 4.

The show sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Helmed by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), the series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tony Award-winner Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez.

Guest stars include Broadway alums Tracy Letts and Molly Ephraim, along with Eric Rahill, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan. Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas serve as executive producers.