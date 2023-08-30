THE NUN II Tickets Are Now On Sale

If summer ending isn’t scary enough, tickets are now on sale for The Nun II. Head to Fandango to snag your tickets today! The second installment of the horror franchise and ninth entry in The Conjuring Universe hits theaters on September 8, 2023.

Fandango is also pleased to share an exclusive featurette, breaking down what is happening in The Conjuring universe's latest entry and showcasing interviews with star Taissa Farmiga, director Michael Chaves and producer James Wan.

Watch the new featurette here:

Do you need a refresher before heading into the theater to watch The Nun 2? Well, audiences are in luck because Vudu’s “Deal of the Day” allows for fans to own The Nun at a discounted price of $7.99. Prepare yourself by purchasing the first film and several others from the Conjuring Universe today!

Advance tickets for The Nun II can be found on Fandango here.

