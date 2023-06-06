THE MOTHER Starring Jennifer Lopez Enters Netflix's Most Watch List

Action continues to dominate. With an additional 16.48M hours viewed for the week, The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez entered the Most Popular English Film List of all time at #8, with 229.30M total hours viewed. In its fourth week, the action-thriller now boasts nearly 117M views (229.30M hours viewed divided by 1.96 runtime hours).

And for the second week in a row, FUBAR held the #1 spot on the English TV List as the father-daughter duo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro drew 88.03M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries.

In just 10 days, the action-comedy had nearly 25M views (177M hours viewed divided by 7.13 runtime hours). As Chief Action Officer, Schwarzenegger also shared some hard-hitting ideas with Chris Hemsworth in anticipation of Extraction 2 (which premieres on June 16).

The final episodes of Manifest had a successful landing as Season 4, Part 2 debuted on the English TV List with 39.4M hours viewed. Other new titles this week included The Ultimatum: Queer Love with 15.03M hours viewed and Season 2 of Barbeque Showdown with 13.63M hours viewed. Fans flocked to their favorites with love stories XO, Kitty and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Season 6 of real estate reality series Selling Sunset and Season 2 of romantic drama Firefly Lane all returning to the list.

Elsewhere, dramas ruled the Non-English TV List. Colombian’s Fake Profile entered the list on top with 76.31M hours viewed - the highest premiere for a Colombian series, along with Japan’s The Days with 16.98M hours viewed, Portugal’s Turn of the Tide (12.05M hours viewed) and Season 3 of Spain’s Valeria (9.54M hours viewed). Korean dramas Doctor Cha and The Good Bad Mother and Spanish thriller Muted remained on the list.

On the Non-English Films List, German drama Blood & Gold moved into the #1 spot with 24.99M hours viewed. New entrants included Danish drama A Beautiful Life and Brazilian romantic comedy Rich in Love 2. Spanish horror Tin & Tina, Polish action-adventure Mother’s Day, Mexican drama Where the Tracks End, German comedy Hard Feelings, Dutch psychological thriller Faithfully Yours and political satire ¡Que viva México! all returned to the list.