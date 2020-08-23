THE MASKED SINGER Halts Production in Australia After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

The show's entire production team has gone into isolation following the news.

The Masked Singer has suspended filming in Australia after "several crew members" tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline reports.

The show's entire production team has gone into isolation following the news of the outbreak. The show's host and panelists are sheltering in place.

"Production of THE MASKED SINGER has been immediately suspended as a result of several crew members receiving a positive test result for COVID-19. The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority," the show said in a statement. "The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities."

