THE LAST OF US Season Two Debuts This April

During Sony’s press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), co-creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Druckmann announced that the seven-episode second season of HBO’s Emmy®-winning drama original series The Last of Us will debut this April on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than THE ONE they left behind.

Season two returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells; with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. Watch a teaser for the new season below.

