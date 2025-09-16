THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Begin Streaming for Free on Tubi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service from Fox, will begin streaming The Jennifer Hudson Show on the platform. Fans can now stream each episode of season four of The Jennifer Hudson Show for free on Tubi the day after it airs on linear television. A large selection of season three episodes are currently available on Tubi to stream.

The Jennifer Hudson Show, hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, has just returned for its fourth season. Since its debut in 2022, the series has earned four NAACP Image Awards, a GLAAD Media Award, and multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Jennifer Hudson Show is executive produced by Jennifer Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III.

About Tubi

Tubi is a free streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.