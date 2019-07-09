THE IRON ORCHARD Comes To Digital, Blu-ray & DVD 8/6

Santa Rita Film Co announced today that their Texas drama The Iron Orchard will be available on digital, Blu-RayTM, and DVD on August 6, 2019. Based on Tom Pendleton's 1966 novel and directed by Ty Roberts, The Iron Orchard stars Lane Garrison (Shooter, Camp X-Ray), Ali Cobrin (Neighbors, American Reunion), Austin Nichols ("Ray Donovan," "One Tree Hill") and Lew Temple (Kidnap, "The Walking Dead").



Filled with themes of greed, love, and the unrelenting pursuit of success, The Iron Orchard transports the audience to mid-century Texas where oil ruled the land. The film follows Jim McNeely (Garrison) on his journey to overcome his past by becoming an independent oil tycoon. Fueled by ambition, he is forced to navigate through both the oilmen in the fields and Texas high society to ultimately figure out what kind of legacy he wants to leave.



"I wanted to tell a story that was deeply personal, but also unquestionably universal," said Writer/Director Ty Roberts. "The Iron Orchard is a film that undeniably captures the tough, but ambitious spirit of Texas, and we're excited to be able to share the story with a wider audience."

THE IRON ORCHARD is the story of Jim McNeely (Lane Garrison), a young man thrust into the vibrant and brutal West Texas oilfields in 1939. In a state gushing with oil and filled with ambition, McNeely settles into a small-town community that is slowly overcoming the trauma of the Great Depression. The formidable path before him is riddled with obstacles - overbearing bosses who try to keep him down, powerful oilmen who are reluctant to invest in a fresh face, and women who see salvation in his charms - but he finds a glimmer of hope with his first loves: new wife Lee Montgomery (Ali Cobrin) and drilling for oil. With everything falling into place to ascend to the top of the oil chain, McNeely stumbles upwards through his success and in turn jeopardizes his desperate longing to conquer this brave new world of influence and wealth. What will define his legacy in building the rich oil tradition of West Texas?

Santa Rita Film Co. is a motion picture development and distribution company based in Austin, Texas. The company has a strong focus on the acquisition and development of existing literary properties but is also expanding into original content in both the narrative and documentary disciplines. Santa Rita's film slate is built around a commercial model that is both diverse in genre and timeless in scope. Deriving its name from the patron saint of the impossible, Santa Rita prides itself on successfully bringing to screen stories with broad appeal made with an independent, resourceful mindset.





