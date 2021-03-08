Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Grant Fonda Now Available

The award-winning sports documentary is available to rent or purchase on all major digital platforms.

Mar. 8, 2021  

Family Theater Productions and Grant Fonda Productions' THE HOUSE THAT ROB BUILT ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK with music by GRANT FONDA is now available to stream or purchase. Directed by Jonathan Cipiti and Megan Harrington, the award-winning sports documentary is available to rent or purchase on all major digital platforms.

From Family Theater Productions, The House That Rob Built tells the story of Robin Selvig, the pioneering coach for the University of Montana's Lady Griz basketball team. Selvig is considered one of the top all women's basketball coaches ever with 865 victories.

The intimate and visceral score was recorded at Scott Frankfurt Studio in Woodland Hills and features a string quartet, voice, and the traditional Swedish musical instrument the Nyckelharpa. Fonda collaborated closely with Score Engineer and Mixer Scott Frankfurt to infuse actual basketball sounds into some of the tracks in order to blur the lines between sound design and soundtrack.

"Rejoining the creative team for The House That Rob Built helmed by Megan Harrington and Jon Cipiti felt a lot like coming home to old friends," said Fonda. "The level of creativity between the three of us makes collaboration a dream on every project. Megan and Jon's trust in their team allowed me to take big risks in creating an unusual palette and a bold score for our third project together. The soundtrack is rarely timid and always has something to say."

The House That Rob Built Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

  1. The House That Rob Built

  2. All I Dreamt ABout

  3. Play Like a Girl

  4. Title IX

  5. Identity

  6. Capitol of Basketball

  7. Psycho Coach

  8. Resilient

  9. Coach Dad

  10. The Most Intense Basketball You've Ever Seen

  11. Better

  12. Leann

  13. Wins and Losses

  14. The Bobcat Rivalry

  15. Grit and Hustle

  16. Montana Original

  17. Strong

To download or stream The House That Rob Built Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Amazon, Apple Music, and Spotify visit: https://linktr.ee/grantfonda


