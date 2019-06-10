THE GOOD PLACE to End After Season Four

Michael Schur, creator and executive producer of NBC and Universal Television's "The Good Place," made the following announcement Friday night at the Television Academy in North Hollywood during a panel discussion dedicated to the critically acclaimed comedy series.

NBC's "The Good Place" will conclude following its upcoming 2019-20 fourth season that begins in the fall.

"After 'The Good Place' was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons - just over 50 episodes - was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we've been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.



"I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make 'The Good Place,' and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.



"We look forward to a great final season airing this fall."

"Since day one, 'The Good Place' has been a seminal show for us and one that hits all the NBC touch points - incredibly smart, funny, inventive and emotional," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. "We know the audience will love what Mike Schur and his writers have in store for the final season."

For the 2018-19 season, "The Good Place" averaged a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.6 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day Nielsens," and more than doubled to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 after 35 days of linear and projected non-linear viewership.

Counting digital viewership only, "The Good Place" was up season to season by 38% in 18-49.

"The Good Place" delivered the season's #1 most educated audience among all primetime Big 4 programs, indexing at a 156 in adults 18-49 with four or more years of college (with 100 representing an average concentration of those viewers).

Since its launch in 2016, "The Good Place" has won the AFI Award for Program of the Year, TCA Award for Program of the Year, a Humanitas Award and a Peabody Award. In addition, the series has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Writers Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.

Critics have raved about the first three seasons of "The Good Place." The New York Times Magazine says it's "the best sitcom on TV," TVLine calls it the "#1 comedy on television" and Vanity Fair adds, "'The Good Place' remains the brightest beacon of light currently on television."

Ted Danson has won a Critics' Choice Award and was nominated for an Emmy Award.

"The Good Place" stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D'Arcy Carden.

Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard executive produce.

"The Good Place" is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories