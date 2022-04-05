THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER Opens Friday, April 8th at Lincoln Center

The Girl and the Spider is set to open this Friday, April 8th in New York at Film at Lincoln Center and Metrograph. It opens April 15th in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal, and will be followed by a national rollout.

In their follow-up to THE STRANGE LITTLE CAT, Ramon and Silvan Zürcher compose a poetic panopticon of relationships that circle Mara as her roommate Lisa prepares to move out of their apartment. As furniture is moved, walls are painted and day turns to night, secret longings rise to the surface and coalesce around the roommates and an ever-expanding cast of characters--both human and non-human. THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER confirms the Zürchers as two of the brightest lights in contemporary cinema.

The directors Ramon and Silvan Zürcher stated, "As with our first film THE STRANGE LITTLE CAT, which was about a family bound by constraints, in THE GIRL AND THE SPIDER we once again take a familiar, everyday scene as the starting point for the film. This time it's about moving house. It forms the framework for us to tell the story of the separation between the two friends, Mara and Lisa. Lisa moving out breaks up the unity her and Mara have forged over the years. One force trying to push away collides with another seeking closeness and shatters the world around them. Lisa's move triggers a back and forth of longing for closeness and the pain of separation and loneliness. The principles of proximity and distance manifest themselves not only between Mara and Lisa, but permeate the entire film-a dynamic that never comes to rest. The characters wander through a fragile cosmos as if driven by their desires, in which harm can be inflicted just as quickly, as affection or intimacy can be shown."

The film, released in 2021, runs 98 minutes in German with English subtitles.

