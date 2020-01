Variety reports that Matt Damon wills star in James Mangold upcoming film "The Force."

"The Force" centers on corrupt NYPD officers with Damon attached to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an elite crime fighting squad but becomes ensnared in a corruption scandal.

Damon recently starred in Mangold's "Ford v. Ferrari."

Playwright David Mamet wrote the first version of the script; Scott Frank is currently working on it.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories