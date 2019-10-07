THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT Adds GAME OF THRONES' Michiel Huisman

Deadline reports that Michiel Huisman has joined "The Flight Attendant," a new series at HBO Max. The series stars "The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco.

The tells the terrifying story of a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and no idea what happened.

Huisman plays Alex, a charming, wealthy businessman who runs into some serious bad luck in Bangkok and ends up sticking with Cassie (Cuoco) longer than expected.

Huisman is best known for his time playing Daenerys Targaryen love interest Daario Naharis on "Game of Thrones." He also starred in "The Age of Adaline."

