THE EMPEROR’S NEW GROOVE to Receive 4K Release for 25th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove will return to the big screen at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre November 21-24 before arriving December 9 on digital platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Bonus content for the release has yet to be revealed.

The 2000 animated comedy follows Kuzco (David Spade, an Emperor who thought he had it all: a devoted populace to rule over, a wardrobe of glamorous garb, and his unwavering "groove." But his world is flipped upside down when he's turned into a llama by his devious adviser Yzma (Tony Award-nominee Eartha Kitt), and her henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Now the once-mighty ruler is forced into an unlikely alliance with pleasant peasant Pacha (John Goodman). Together, they must overcome their differences as they embark on a groovy adventure.

Originally developed as a musical under the title "Kingdom of the Sun," production on the film was famously rife with controversy as the filmmakers struggled to successfully bring their vision to life. This was documented in the behind-the-scenes film The Sweatbox, which has never been officially released. Directed by Mark Dindal, the movie debuted in theaters in December 2000 and went on to receive positive reviews and a nomination for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Photo Credit: Disney