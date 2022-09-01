Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TV

THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Launches Exclusive Channel On Pluto TV

The television icon will feature an array of content with over 75 hours of memorable performances that shaped the pop cultural zeitgeist.

Sep. 01, 2022  

The Ed Sullivan Show channel launches exclusively on Pluto TV. Housed within the Classic TV category, the 24/7 channel dedicated to the television icon will feature an array of content with over 75 hours of memorable performances that shaped the pop cultural zeitgeist.

Now 51 years after its last broadcast, audiences can experience the excitement of these once-in-a-lifetime performances in one historic collection on the newly launched channel, The Ed Sullivan Show, on Pluto TV.

The collection includes Ed Sullivan's Rock 'N' Roll Classics (Rock `N' Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review and First Women Of Rock).

The channel will also run TV specials and documentaries including The Best Of The Ed Sullivan Show which comprises 80 edited episodes of original programs that feature groundbreaking performing artists across music, comedy, novelty, dance and opera.

Nearly every Sunday from June 1948 to March 1971, families gathered in their living rooms for more than 1,000 Sundays to see the artists who would later become superstars performing for the first time on television or performing their beloved #1 hits on The Ed Sullivan Show. From the worlds of pop and R&B music, Broadway, opera, dance, comedy, sports, and more, Ed Sullivan showcased them all on his unforgettable weekly Sunday night variety show.

"We're thrilled to be launching a dedicated streaming channel for fans to enjoy a wide range of episodes and specials of The Ed Sullivan Show 7 days a week," adds Josh Solt, CEO of SOFA Entertainment.

"Pluto TV is bringing its audiences another television icon. The exclusive dedicated channel showcases historic performances- like The Beatles first appearance in front of an American audience- that continue to shape our culture and spotlights the lasting impact of The Ed Sullivan Show," says Amy Kuessner, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, Paramount Streaming.

Featuring footage and extended performances from its 23-year run of hosting a broad range of 10,000 performers, the channel will spotlight the most spectacular ensemble of show business stars including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Mamas & The Papas and The Jackson 5 alongside celebrated comedians such as Joan Rivers, Flip Wilson, Alan King, Stiller & Meara, and Rodney Dangerfield.

Some of the biggest names in comedy, Broadway theatre, rock and pop music captured live in the prime of their careers will now entertain audiences again. Nostalgic favorites including children's puppet figure Topo Gigio, plate spinner Erich Brenn, variety-sketch idols THE MUPPETS and the magical Señor Wences will be highlighted amongst countless talented acts.

Pluto TV is available anywhere you stream - across all major mobile, CTV and web devices.

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5.

Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.



