THE CROWN Casts Senan West as Prince William

Newcomer Senan West has been cast as Prince William for the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.

Variety reports that West is THE SON of Dominic West, who will take over for Josh O'Conner as Prince Charles in the new season of the hit Netflix series.

13-year-old West will portray Prince William in his teenage years as he matures into a young man. He will make his debut in the final episodes of the season. It has not yet been REVEALED if Princess Diana's death will be depicted on the show.

"The Crown" has followed the royal family through multiple time periods, beginning in the late 1940s and early 1950s with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's marriage and early careers. Season 3 jumped forward in time to the 1960s and 1970s, with season 4 taking the narrative through the '80s and introducing Princess Diana for the first time (played by Emma Corrin).

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," said creator Peter Morgan.