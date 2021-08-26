THE CIRCUS Season 8 Will Premiere on SHOWTIME September 19

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth will debut eight new episodes this fall, only on SHOWTIME. The acclaimed weekly docu-series, now in its sixth season and nominated this year for two Emmy Awards, is hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner and Jennifer Palmieri.

With Covid-19 resurgent, Afghanistan in chaos, Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda on the line in Congress and the Republican Party still in thrall to Donald Trump and his Big Lie about 2020 election fraud, THE CIRCUS once again will take viewers behind the scenes and BEYOND THE HEADLINES at a moment when American politics is more convulsive than ever - and the stakes for the country have never been higher.

John Heilemann is a co-founder of Recount Media and executive editor of The Recount and the national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, where he appears regularly on Morning Joe, DEADLINE: WHITE HOUSE and The Last Word.

Mark McKinnon is a political strategist, reform advocate, media columnist and television producer. He was the chief media adviser to five successful presidential primary and general election campaigns and is cofounder of No Labels, an organization dedicated to bipartisanship, civil dialogue and political problem solving.

Alex Wagner is a contributing editor at The Atlantic. She is also the author of Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest and the Secret To Belonging, which examines questions about American identity and immigration in the 21st century. Prior to this, she served as the White House correspondent for Politics Daily and Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning FADER magazine.

Jennifer Palmieri was communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and White House communications director for President Barack Obama. She is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller, Dear Madam President, as well as She Proclaims: Our Declaration of Independence from a Man's World.

The season eight of THE CIRCUS premieres on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. on SHOWTIME.