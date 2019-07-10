THE CIRCUS Returns to Showtime on 9/22

Tracking the largest field of presidential candidates in U.S. history, THE CIRCUS returns to Showtime with eight new episodes this fall. Starting on Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the network's most-watched docuseries will continue its fourth season, which averaged more than one million weekly viewers earlier this year. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon will crisscross the country as an unprecedented cast of Democratic candidates barnstorm key states in their quests to face off against Donald Trump in 2020. Meanwhile, the president is pursuing re-election amid a growing threat of impeachment and looming international crises.

THE CIRCUS is produced by LEFT/RIGHT, a RED ARROW Studios company, for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson serve as executive producers.

John Heilemann has covered politics, business and their intersection for 25 years in the U.S. and abroad. He is currently National Affairs Analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, where he appears regularly on Morning Joe, The Last Word, The 11th Hour, DEADLINE: WHITE HOUSE and other shows. During the 2016 election cycle, he served as co-managing editor of BLOOMBERG POLITICS and co-host of With All Due Respect on MSNBC and Bloomberg TV. Previously, he was national affairs editor at New York Magazine and a staff writer for The New Yorker, Wired and The Economist. Heilemann is a co-author of The New York Times No. 1 bestsellers Game Change and Double Down: Game Change 2012. The first Game Change book was adapted into a movie of the same name, which went on to win five Emmy(R) Awards, three Golden Globes(R) and a Peabody Award.

Mark McKinnon is a political advisor, reform advocate, media columnist and television producer. He was the chief media adviser to five successful presidential primary and general election campaigns and is cofounder of No Labels, an organization dedicated to bipartisanship, civil dialogue and political problem solving. McKinnon has worked for many causes, companies and candidates, including former President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain, late Governor Ann Richards and Bono.

Alex Wagner is currently a national correspondent at CBS News, a contributing editor at The Atlantic and co-host of their weekly news and affairs podcast, Radio Atlantic. In April, she released her first book, Futureface, which examines questions about American identity and immigration in the 21st century. Previously, Wagner hosted the Emmy nominated MSNBC political affairs program NOW with Alex Wagner. Before joining MSNBC, Wagner was a reporter with the Huffington Post, where she covered innovation in the American economy, investigating the intersection of business, politics and new technology. Prior to this, she served as the White House correspondent for Politics Daily and the Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning FADER magazine.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple(R), Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku(R), Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation(TM) Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





