THE BREAKFAST CLUB Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Breakfast Club, Universal Pictures is rereleasing the acclaimed coming-of-age comedy in theaters nationwide on September 7 and 10. Advance tickets are available now.

Set at a suburban Chicago high school, the film follows five students from vastly different cliques who arrive for a Saturday detention and discover that the labels assigned to them do not define who they are.

Over the course of one day, Claire the princess (Molly Ringwald), Andrew the athlete (Emilio Estevez), Brian the brain (Anthony Michael Hall), Allison the basket case (Ally Sheedy) and John the criminal (Judd Nelson) break through their social barriers and reveal the private struggles beneath their public identities.

Under the wary eye of Vice Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason) —and the side-eye observations of custodian Carl (John Kapelos)—they begin as strangers and leave with a deeper understanding of themselves and each other.

First released on February 15, 1985, The Breakfast Club was the second directorial effort from writer-director John Hughes, who had made his debut the year prior with Universal Pictures’ Sixteen Candles. Upon its release, The Breakfast Club became a breakout hit and the 13th highest-grossing film of the year.

The 40th anniversary re-release follows a successful 30th anniversary presentation in 2015, when a newly remastered edition played in more than 400 theaters across NORTH AMERICA following its premiere at South by Southwest. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, citing its cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.

The Breakfast Club was produced by Ned Tanen and John Hughes. The film features cinematography by Emmy winner Thomas Del Ruth, editing by Academy Award® nominee Dede Allen, production design by Academy Award® nominee John W. Corso, and an original score by Academy Award® winner Keith Forsey.