THE BIG STAGE Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow To Debut on The CW

THE BIG STAGE, a new non-competitive show featuring talented acts from around the world, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton(Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) will premiere on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back airing back to back on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. THE BIG STAGE is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.





THE BIG STAGE features a diverse array of 44 seasoned and immensely entertaining performers ranging from singers, jugglers, ventriloquists and quick-change artists to stand-up comedians, acrobats, aerial dancers, animal acts, and more - all in front of a studio audience.



Elizabeth Stanton, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with James Maslow, is also currently the host of her own Syndicated television series, Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, a top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide, which can be seen in 90% of the U.S. In the show, Stanton travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, shedding some light on the challenges faced by those who are less fortunate.



Stanton is a celebrity spokesperson for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, and for the past five seasons, has served as a worldwide Special Guest Host of theHollywood Christmas Parade, which also features Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.



As an actress, Elizabeth Stanton has starred in the Emmy Award-nominated series, This Just In, which she also created and produced. She is also presently starring in the new Syndicated drama, The Agency. Other credits include: serving as spokesperson for print, commercials and radio worldwide for POPSTAR Magazine,and hosting POPSTAR This Week, a daily Syndicated television show.



James Maslow, co-host of THE BIG STAGE along with Elizabeth Stanton, is an American singer, actor and songwriter best known as the star of both the top-rated Nickelodeon program Big Time Rush and best-selling music group of the same name. Maslow is currently releasing his solo music in a new single, "Love U Sober" with acclaimed producer TRIFØR after their previous successful collaborations that topped the charts internationally.



Other credits include: Maslow's "All Day" featuring Dominique which premiered on iHeart Radio; his debut solo LP, and "How I Like It," which debuted at #36 on the Billboard Top New Artist chart. In 2018 Maslow was the recipient of Macy's iHeart Radio Rising Star award, allowing him to open at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as at KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City.



Maslow has also been seen on Season 18 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, as well as on the premiere season of CBS' Celebrity Big Brother. Maslow's acting credits include the films, Wolf Hound, 48 Hours To Live, Bachelor Lions, It Happened One Valentines, Lifetime's Room For Murder and Seeds of Yesterday, and the SONY Crackle original series Sequestered. On stage Maslow has starred as Dr. John Watson opposite David Arquette in the title role of the international tour of the stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes.

Photo Credit: Associated Television International/The CW





