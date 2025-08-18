THE BAD GUYS 2 Coming to Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DreamWorks Animation’s newest action-comedy, The Bad Guys 2, is coming home exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent August 19, 2025 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on October 7, 2025.

The home release comes with over one hour of bonus content, including the exclusive animated short “Little Lies and Alibis” as well as deleted scenes, recording booth moments, character sketch tutorials with filmmakers, and more.

In The Bad Guys 2, the now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls. The creative team reunites to bring the movie caper to life with director Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda films), co-director JP Sans (Trolls World Tour) and producer Damon Ross (The Croods).

The star-studded voice cast features Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron (“GLOW”) as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise, “The Office”) as Mr. Shark, Emmy® nominee Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton) as Mr. Piranha, and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Ms. Tarantula comprising the Bad Guys, alongside co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Emmy® winner Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2).

The Bad Guys 2 also features new-to-the franchise voice actors to represent the Bad Girls, including Danielle Brooks (A Minecraft Movie) as Kitty Kat, Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) as Doom/aka, Susan, and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Pigtail Petrova.

BONUS FEATURES:

LITTLE LIES AND ALIBIS: In this animated short, the Bad Guys recount their chaotic day to their parole officer after arriving 10 minutes late to their hearing.

Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Director Pierre Perifel and Co-Director JP Sans: Lowrider Chase Crime Sisters

BAD GUYS: Out of Line: Step into the studio with the cast as they record some of their silliest lines in this hilarious montage of recording booth moments!

Double Jeopardy: The Making of THE BAD GUYS 2: Cast and filmmakers unveil their master plan to bring the Bad Guys back together for another epic heist!

Meet the Gang: The gang is back together! Catch up with the all-star cast behind your favorite Bad Guys and meet the Bad Girls!

Double Trouble: The Animals Behind THE BAD GUYS 2: The cast of THE BAD GUYS 2 meet the real-life animal versions of their characters!

Causing a Scene: Learn how the film's adrenaline pumping action sequences came to life!

Planning the Heist: Director Pierre Perifel and Co-Director JP Sans break down how they devised the elaborate Lucha Heist in this hilarious show and tell!

Sketching the Bad Girls: A crime has been committed and the suspects are…the Bad Girls! Co-Director JP Sans (witness to the incident) gives a description of each of the suspects to the detective, Producer Damon Ross, and the sketch artist, Director Pierre Perifel, who shows how to draw them yourself! Kitty Doom Pigtail

Feature Commentary with Director Pierre Perifel, Co-Director JP Sans, Head of Character Animation Benjamin Willis, Head of Story Katherine de Vries, and Head of Cinematography, Layout Théophile Bondoux