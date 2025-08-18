THE BAD GUYS 2 Coming to Digital Platforms Tomorrow

The movie will be released on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on October 7, 2025.
DreamWorks Animation’s newest action-comedy, The Bad Guys 2, is coming home exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent August 19, 2025 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on October 7, 2025.
The home release comes with over one hour of bonus content, including the exclusive animated short “Little Lies and Alibis” as well as deleted scenes, recording booth moments, character sketch tutorials with filmmakers, and more.
In The Bad Guys 2, the now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls. The creative team reunites to bring the movie caper to life with director Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda films), co-director JP Sans (Trolls World Tour) and producer Damon Ross (The Croods).
The star-studded voice cast features Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron (“GLOW”) as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise, “The Office”) as Mr. Shark, Emmy® nominee Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton) as Mr. Piranha, and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Ms. Tarantula comprising the Bad Guys, alongside co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Emmy® winner Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2).
The Bad Guys 2 also features new-to-the franchise voice actors to represent the Bad Girls, including Danielle Brooks (A Minecraft Movie) as Kitty Kat, Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) as Doom/aka, Susan, and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Pigtail Petrova.
Videos