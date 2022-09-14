Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW Sets Season Three Return to Peacock

The new episodes will launch September 30.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Peacock's THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is back for a third season this Fall with a five-episode order set to launch September 30. Additional episodes will stream October 7, November 4 & 11and December 16 with guests to be announced at a later date.

"We are so excited to bring you more of The Amber Ruffin Show!" said Host, Writer and Executive Producer Amber Ruffin. "This time we have more stars and more margaritas! It's gonna be a party!"

"I can't wait for fans of THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW to see what we have in store for them this fall," said Head Writer and Executive Producer Jenny Hagel. "We've got more silly sketches, more smart commentary, more surprise celebrity guests, and more jokes that will make you laugh until tequila comes out of your nose."

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW showcases Amber's signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of honesty, nonsense, and bowties. THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW is a topical late-night show with just the good parts - the comedy & the celebrities.

Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as Executive Producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Emmy and WGA Award nominee Amber Ruffin is also a writer and performer for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers." She was the first African American female to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. She wrote and performed on Comedy Central's "Detroiters" and was a regular narrator on the cabler's "Drunk History."

Ruffin was previously a performer at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. In addition, she was a writer/performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards, 2022 TONY AWARDS and has written for the Emmy-Nominated series "A Black Lady Sketch Show."

Ruffin is a New York Times bestselling author, along with her sister Lacey Lamar, of "You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism," published by Grand Central Publishing. She is currently co-writing the Broadway musical "Some Like it Hot," which will begin performances this November.

Watch the series announcement here:

