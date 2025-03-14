TED LASSO Officially Renewed for Season Four at Apple

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” is officially returning back to the football pitch for a fourth season that will reunite the team behind the history-making and multi-Emmy-winning comedy series, with Jason Sudeikis reprising his award-winning role as the celebrated Coach Ted Lasso.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,” said star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso” season four adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock”) as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor.

Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

After its global debut on Apple TV+, “Ted Lasso” broke records and quickly earned praise and acclaim with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated comedy series in its first season, and landing rare back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons on air.

Comments