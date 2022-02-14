TBS Renews Dwyane Wade's THE CUBE for Second Season

TBS TODAY announced that its high-octane competition series, "The Cube," hosted by three-time NBA Champion, Olympic Gold medalist, and one of the NBA's 75 all-time greatest players, Dwyane Wade, has been renewed for a second season.

More games, more winners - and more Wade. "The Cube" follows contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks - all while confined in 'The Cube,' an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

In addition to the Simplify assist and fan-favorite One Shot assist that allows teams the opportunity to call on superstar athlete Wade to take their place inside the Cube, the upcoming season will also feature a third assist for contestants to unlock when they reach the $50,000 game. The third assist called Trial Run is a free practice attempt at a game - no prize for winning, no penalty for losing - but the big decision comes afterwards when they must decide whether to walk away or take that game on for real.

"The Cube" is created by Objective Media Group, an All3Media company, and is produced by Objective Media Group America for TBS. The series is executive produced by Dwyane Wade and his production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, as well as Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group with showrunner Glenn Coomber.

Watch the announcement here: