TBN Premieres Hit Theater Production Of JONAH In Exclusive Broadcast Debut

Sight & Sound Theatres' remarkable reimagining of age-old Bible story comes to television for one night only this Friday.

Social distancing measures and restrictions on large gatherings and have made live theater all but impossible in most places, so TBN is bringing the stage to Americans' living rooms. Sight & Sound Theatres' unforgettable theatrical production of JONAH will make its world television debut Friday, August 21, at 8/7 p.m. central, on TBN, the world's largest and most-watched faith-and-family broadcaster.

Filmed in front of a live audience, JONAH has been seen by more than two million people on stage, and is scheduled for a one-night-only event on TBN.

Based on the well-known Bible story, the fascinating Sight & Sound Theatres production follows the Old Testament prophet Jonah as he runs away from a special assignment God has given him. After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat, and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of a giant fish. But that's not the end. It's here that God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy-even to his archenemy, Nineveh.

Families are invited to experience this original state-of-the-art production of JONAH in its special worldwide television debut exclusively on TBN Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central, and on-demand through the TBN app, August 21-23 only. CLICK HERE to download the TBN app for Apple or Android devices.

