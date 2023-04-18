TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years

During the week of April 3, 2023, "Tamron Hall" grew for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers (+8% - 1.198 million vs. 1.109 million) to score its most-watched week in over 2 years - since the week of 3/15/21.

Tamron Hall" soared over the year-ago week by 22% in Total Viewers (1.198 million vs. 981,000 on w/o 4/4/22), delivering its 25th consecutive week of year-over-year growth. In addition, "Tamron Hall" built over the comparable week last year by 14% in Households (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Tamron Hall" placed among the week's Top 5 syndicated talk shows in Households (0.8 rating - No. 4 tie), Total Viewers (1.198 million - No. 5) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating - No. 4 tie).

Wednesday's broadcast of "Tamron Hall" (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show's most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 - since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday's episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of "On a Wing and a Prayer," Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the same weeks last season by 11% in Total Viewers (1.068 million vs. 961,000).

"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating - No. 5 tie).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.