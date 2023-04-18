TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
During the week of April 3, 2023, “Tamron Hall” grew for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers.
During the week of April 3, 2023, "Tamron Hall" grew for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers (+8% - 1.198 million vs. 1.109 million) to score its most-watched week in over 2 years - since the week of 3/15/21.
Tamron Hall" soared over the year-ago week by 22% in Total Viewers (1.198 million vs. 981,000 on w/o 4/4/22), delivering its 25th consecutive week of year-over-year growth. In addition, "Tamron Hall" built over the comparable week last year by 14% in Households (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).
"Tamron Hall" placed among the week's Top 5 syndicated talk shows in Households (0.8 rating - No. 4 tie), Total Viewers (1.198 million - No. 5) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating - No. 4 tie).
Wednesday's broadcast of "Tamron Hall" (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show's most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 - since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday's episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of "On a Wing and a Prayer," Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the same weeks last season by 11% in Total Viewers (1.068 million vs. 961,000).
"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating - No. 5 tie).
"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.