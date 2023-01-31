Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers

TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays.

Jan. 31, 2023  

During the week of Jan. 16, 2023, "Tamron Hall" grew year over year for the 14th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+13% - 1.126 million vs. 997,000 on w/o 1/17/22) and for the 12th time in 14 weeks in Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

For the 2nd week in a row, "Tamron Hall" averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the comparable weeks last season in both Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and Total Viewers (+8% - 1.036 million vs. 957,000).

"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating ‒ No. 5 tie).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Photo: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds Week to Week and Year to Year Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds Week to Week and Year to Year
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 19th week running across all key Nielsen measures: Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.493 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 35 consecutive weeks.
VIDEO: Bravo Shares First Look at Kandi Burruss SWV & XSCAPE Series Photo
VIDEO: Bravo Shares First Look at Kandi Burruss' SWV & XSCAPE Series
SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. Mega-successful R&B quartet XSCAPE, features Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott. This six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat. Watch the new video trailer now!
Hulu Orders KING OF THE HILL Reboot From Original Co-Creators Photo
Hulu Orders KING OF THE HILL Reboot From Original Co-Creators
The animated series will star original voice talent including Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom. The reboot has been in the works since the 2017 San Francisco Sketchfest, where Judge and Daniels reconnected with the cast and celebrated the 20th anniversary of “King of the Hill.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Covet Announce 'Carthasis' Tour DatesCovet Announce 'Carthasis' Tour Dates
January 31, 2023

Covet, the Bay Area trio featuring guitar player Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), Brandon Dove (bass) and Jessica Burdeaux (drums), have announced a Spring tour, dubbed the “Catharsis Tour.” The dates come as the band has hinted at a new album, with details to be announced soon.
Goose Add Additional Summer Tour DatesGoose Add Additional Summer Tour Dates
January 31, 2023

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has added additional headline dates to their summer schedule, including a show at Columbus, OH’s KEMBA Live! On June 23, followed by a special Independence Day two-night stand at Asbury Park, NJ’s Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4), and a visit to Saratoga Springs, NY.
WOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE JudgesWOW Presents Plus Announces DRAG RACE SVERIGE Judges
January 31, 2023

The highly anticipated first season of “Drag Race Sverige”, coming to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, announced the judges joining the fabulous host Robert Fux, are stand-up comedian and radio and television host Farao Groth and Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo.
Tori Amos Announces Summer US Tour DatesTori Amos Announces Summer US Tour Dates
January 31, 2023

Tori Amos announced a US tour this summer to continue celebration of her highly acclaimed 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. Following a sold-out World Tour throughout 2022, Tori will once again be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guest support to be announced.
Kerry Washington to Release First MemoirKerry Washington to Release First Memoir
January 31, 2023

Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, announced the planned publication of THICKER THAN WATER by Kerry Washington, celebrated actor, director, producer, and activist. Washington will give readers a look into her public and private worlds—as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman.
share