TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers

During the week of Jan. 16, 2023, "Tamron Hall" grew year over year for the 14th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+13% - 1.126 million vs. 997,000 on w/o 1/17/22) and for the 12th time in 14 weeks in Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

For the 2nd week in a row, "Tamron Hall" averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the comparable weeks last season in both Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and Total Viewers (+8% - 1.036 million vs. 957,000).

"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating ‒ No. 5 tie).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

Photo: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua