TAMRON HALL Builds Week to Week in Total Viewers and Women 18-49

During the week of June 5, 2023, “Tamron Hall” posted week-to-week increases in Total Viewers (+1% - 1.005 million vs. 995,000) and Women 18-49 (+2% - 113,000 vs. 111,000).

“Tamron Hall” improved on the same week last year in Total Viewers (+3% - 1.005 million vs. 977,000), posting year-to-year gains in 33 of the last 34 weeks.

On average for the 2022-2023 season, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+10% – 1.063 million vs. 968,000) and Women 25-54 (+9% – 176,000 vs. 161,000).

“Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 strongest syndicated talk shows in Total Viewers (1.063 million – No. 5).

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.