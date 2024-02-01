Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast

iHeartPodcasts TODAY premieres “The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm” with Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, a recap podcast on every episode of HBO's “Curb Your Enthusiasm”…ever!

Listen in to hear exclusive behind the scenes tidbits of your favorite “Curb” moments, featuring guests like Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Odenkirk, and more. Just like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the podcast is full of hilarious improv and banter. The series is co-produced with HBO.

About Susie Essman

Susie Essman is an actress, author, and stand up comedian based out of New York City. Susie began her career as a working comic, catching the eye of Larry David who cast her in her now iconic role of the strong-willed 'Susie Green' in HBO's long-running series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Since becoming a household name on 'Curb', Susie has branched out into numerous other TV projects including recurring roles in “Law and Order: SVU,” “'Those Who Can't”, “Bless This Mess” and most recently the critically acclaimed HBO series “Hacks.” Susie also received a Critic's Choice Award nomination for her recurring role as Ilana Glazer's mother on the hit Comedy Central series “Broad City.”

Susie's streetwise vernacular is perfectly suited for her life in Manhattan, where she has been a veteran of the world of stand-up comedy for thirty-five years. She has appeared in her own half-hour HBO comedy special, made numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to name a few.

Susie's book, What Would Susie Say – Bulls Wisdom About Love, Life and Comedy is published by Simon & Schuster, and is now available in paperback. Susie divides her time between New York City and the Hudson Valley where she lives with her husband and her one-eyed Shih Tzu.

About Jeff Garlin

Jeff Garlin's talent encompasses writing, producing, directing, acting, stand-up comedy and photography. He is known as the Executive Producer and co-star of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Garlin's Netflix stand-up special, “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago” is currently streaming on the platform.

Filmed in his hometown, Chicago, the one-hour special is ripe with Garlin's signature blend of storytelling and improv. Garlin has had photography shows at the Leica Galleries in Los Angeles and Boston, and at the Tamarkin Gallery in Chicago. The show, “Big Bowl of Wonderful” will continue with future shows in Mexico City and New York. Upcoming, he will be releasing a book of his photography under the same name.

He has written, directed, and starred in three films, “Handsome,” the first Netflix murder mystery, “Dealing with Idiots,” and “I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With.” His extensive voice-over credits include Disney Pixar's “WALL-E” (The Captain), “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4” (Buttercup the Unicorn), and “Paranorman” (Perry Babcock).

Garlin currently owns the store: “Bagels, Dreidels, and Puddin'.” THE SHOP is a delight featuring those three items, plus all the “Old West Collectibles” that you can fit in a medium-sized bag. Come on by. We're on 3rd Street. Open 24 hours a day. Toddlers welcome.

Listen to “The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm” today, February 1, with new episodes released every Thursday.

“The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available now on the iHeartRadio app, Max and all major podcast platforms. Additionally, fans can watch the video podcast on the Max app.



