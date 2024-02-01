Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast

Premiering today, the on-screen spouses will be joined by guests like Larry David, Cheryl Hines, and Richard Lewis.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast

iHeartPodcasts TODAY premieres “The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm” with Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, a recap podcast on every episode of HBO's “Curb Your Enthusiasm”…ever!

Listen in to hear exclusive behind the scenes tidbits of your favorite “Curb” moments, featuring guests like Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Odenkirk, and more. Just like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the podcast is full of hilarious improv and banter. The series is co-produced with HBO.

About Susie Essman

Susie Essman is an actress, author, and stand up comedian based out of New York City. Susie began her career as a working comic, catching the eye of Larry David who cast her in her now iconic role of the strong-willed 'Susie Green' in HBO's long-running series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Since becoming a household name on 'Curb', Susie has branched out into numerous other TV projects including recurring roles in “Law and Order: SVU,” “'Those Who Can't”, “Bless This Mess” and most recently the critically acclaimed HBO series “Hacks.” Susie also received a Critic's Choice Award nomination for her recurring role as Ilana Glazer's mother on the hit Comedy Central series “Broad City.”

Susie's streetwise vernacular is perfectly suited for her life in Manhattan, where she has been a veteran of the world of stand-up comedy for thirty-five years. She has appeared in her own half-hour HBO comedy special, made numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to name a few.

Susie's book, What Would Susie Say – Bulls Wisdom About Love, Life and Comedy is published by Simon & Schuster, and is now available in paperback. Susie divides her time between New York City and the Hudson Valley where she lives with her husband and her one-eyed Shih Tzu. 

About Jeff Garlin

Jeff Garlin's talent encompasses writing, producing, directing, acting, stand-up comedy and photography. He is known as the Executive Producer and co-star of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Garlin's Netflix stand-up special, “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago” is currently streaming on the platform.

Filmed in his hometown, Chicago, the one-hour special is ripe with Garlin's signature blend of storytelling and improv. Garlin has had photography shows at the Leica Galleries in Los Angeles and Boston, and at the Tamarkin Gallery in Chicago. The show, “Big Bowl of Wonderful” will continue with future shows in Mexico City and New York. Upcoming, he will be releasing a book of his photography under the same name. 

He has written, directed, and starred in three films, “Handsome,” the first Netflix murder mystery, “Dealing with Idiots,” and “I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With.” His extensive voice-over credits include Disney Pixar's “WALL-E” (The Captain), “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4” (Buttercup the Unicorn), and “Paranorman” (Perry Babcock). 

Garlin currently owns the store: “Bagels, Dreidels, and Puddin'.” THE SHOP is a delight featuring those three items, plus all the “Old West Collectibles” that you can fit in a medium-sized bag. Come on by. We're on 3rd Street. Open 24 hours a day. Toddlers welcome. 

Listen to “The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm” today, February 1, with new episodes released every Thursday.

“The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available now on the iHeartRadio app, Max and all major podcast platforms. Additionally, fans can watch the video podcast on the Max app.






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the Trailer For STARZs MARY & GEORGE With Julianne Moore Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer For STARZ's MARY & GEORGE With Julianne Moore

STARZ sets the premiere date for its highly anticipated, audacious psychodrama “Mary & George” and releases seductive key art and trailer starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue). The seven-part limited series is inspired by the scandalous true story. Watch the video trailer!

2
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

IL DIVO XX, LIVE FROM TAIPEI is produced by Castle Entertainment, Terry Shand and Geoff Kempin and directed by Jeremy Azis and Eugene O'Connor. Delivering timeless pop classics and traditional standards, Il Divo raises the bar, reinforcing their status as performers and vocal powerhouses.

3
SQUID GAME Season 2 Will Premiere Globally In 2024 On Netflix Photo
SQUID GAME Season 2 Will Premiere Globally In 2024 On Netflix

Netflix's mega-hit series, Squid Game, is set to make a triumphant return this year, and the world is buzzing with anticipation. First Look Images from Season 2 unveil enticing glimpses of what's to come, furthering fan excitement over a show that remains Netflix's most popular series more than two years after its release.

4
Video: Watch DJ D-Nice on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch DJ D-Nice on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

DJ D-Nice discusses his friendship with Queen Latifah, virtual parties with Michelle Obama during the pandemic, and accidentally calling Jennifer Hudson the wrong name. Check out the interview video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Eddie Jackson Signs New Exclusive Deal With Food NetworkEddie Jackson Signs New Exclusive Deal With Food Network
PRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming DatePRISCILLA Sets Max Streaming Date
THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This MonthTHE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode LineupREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode Lineup

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
MOULIN ROUGE!