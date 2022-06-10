AMC Allblk Supernatural Drama WICKED CITY Adds Shaquita Smith

AllBlk has greenlit the supernatural drama WICKED CITY from executive producers Tressa "Azarel" Smallwood and Donte Lee set to debut this winter.

The ensemble cast includes Vanessa Bell Calloway, Taylor Polidore, Shaquita Smith, Mercedez McDowell, Chantal Maurice, Chanel Mack, Rhonda Morman, Malika Blessing, Columbus Short, and Rolonda Rochelle.

While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches, Jordan Davis (Smith), Mona De La Cruz (McDowell), Angela Harris (Maurice), and Sherise Baker (Mack) make the acquaintance of Camille (Polidore), a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift.

Smith will be Jordan Davis who we have never seen her portray a role like this. The show will air Winter 2022.