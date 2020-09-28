Sundance Now's Australian Drama BAD MOTHERS Debuts on DVD From Sundance Now

BAD MOTHERS will be released on October 13, 2020.

AMC Networks' Sundance Now features the DVD debut of the alluring Aussie murder mystery, BAD MOTHERS on October 13, 2020. This funny, glamorous 8-part series explores the underbelly of modern motherhood through the prism of four very different women as they juggle life's big issues: love, family, careers, infidelity...and murder. Now on a 2-Disc DVD set ($34.99, Amazon.com), Bad Mothers previously premiered in May on Sundance Now, AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

Sarah's (Tess Haubrich, Treadstone) seemingly perfect life as a local GP, loving wife and doting mother comes crashing down the moment she discovers her husband Anton (Daniel MacPherson, Strike Back) is having an affair with her best friend Charlotte (Golden Globe nominee Melissa George, In Treatment, The Good Wife). Suddenly, Charlotte turns up dead, and Anton is arrested for her murder.

As Sarah's life spirals out of control, she finds unlikely support from a ragtag group of mums called "The Bad Mothers Club." Sarah finds herself drawn into the chaotic worlds of her new friends: Danielle (Jessica Tovey, Wonderland), the outgoing mum who needs more in her life; Bindy (Shalom Brune-Franklin, The Heart Guy), the wild child party mum; and Maddie (Mandy McElhinney, Love Child), the fierce mum battling with a difficult child and an acrimonious custody battle.

There's just one thing stopping Sarah from leaving the mess of her old life behind her, Anton swears he's innocent. Now Sarah will have to add 'detective' to her already lengthy list of jobs if she is to clear her husband's name.

Street Date: October 13, 2020 SRP: $34.99

DVD -2 Disc: 8 episodes -- Approx. 345 min. -SDH Subtitles - UPC 014381131291

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You