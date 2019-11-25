Streaming Service OVID.tv Announces 15 New Documentaries Including BEFORE STONEWALL

In the first half of December, OVID.tv is adding 15 more documentaries from Bullfrog Films, First Run Features, and Icarus Films.



These include activist films such as the newly restored re-release of BEFORE STONEWALL about the LGTBTQ community before the Stonewall riots and LAST SUMMER WON'T HAPPEN AGAIN about the '68 anti-war movement in New York (Dec. 3).



There are also a slew of social and environmental justice including COMPLICIT about an activist on a mission to expose the working conditions in China's smartphone factories where the workers are exposed to toxic materials and OVERLOAD, which tackles the subject of toxins from the point of view of a woman, who looking to start a family, embarks on a journey to learn more about chemical exposure in the U.S. (Dec. 6).



On December 10, comes UNDER THE SUN, a Truman Show-esque documentary that follows an 8-year-old girl as she prepares to join a national youth group in North Korea.



On December 13, OVID is thrilled to be releasing the work of Rosine Mbakam:



CHEZ JOLIE COIFFURE (True/False 2019, NYAFF 2019, AFI DOCS 2019) is an observational "chamber piece" shot in a single tiny room about life in a salon located in the African quarter of Brussels and managed by the charismatic Sabine, an undocumented émigré. THE TWO FACES OF A BAMILEKE WOMAN (NYAFF 2018, IDFA 2018) documents the filmmaker's return home to Cameroon, accompanied by her toddler son, to visit her mother after years abroad. Very different but very much in dialogue with one another, together they make for a powerful, timely study of the immigration experience and female identity.





