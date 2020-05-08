Streaming Review: ANGELS IN THE OUTFIELD, The 1951 Movie is an Entertaining Baseball Story

For those of us who are longing to see baseball, it's fun to watch movies that pay homage to "America's pastime." The 1951 sports comedy, Angels in the Outfield is based on a story written by Richard Conlin. It was both directed and produced by Clarence Brown, and released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

The film starred two of the era's big stars, Paul Douglas as Guffy McGovern and Janet Leigh as Jennifer Page and featured Keenan Wynn as Fred Bayles, and Donna Corcoran as young Bridget White. Our readers may also be familiar with the Walt Disney Pictures and Caravan Pictures remake of Angels in the Outfield that was produced 1994 starring Danny Glover, Tony Danza and Christopher Lloyd.

The 50's classic movie is a fictional story that tells about Guffy, a contentious manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. His temperamental behavior hurts the progress of the team prompting an investigation by reporter, Jennifer Paige. Guffy soon starts to hear the voice of an angel who is willing to help the team succeed if the manager changes his ways and becomes kinder. A group of angels even attend the games but only a little orphan girl named Bridget, who has charmed both Jennifer and Guffy, sees the celestial beings. With the season's playoffs on the horizon, it seems as though anything could happen.

Viewers will like that Angels in the Outfield conveys a sense of nostalgia and sports history. Some of the baseball games are staged in iconic baseball stadiums around the country that include Forbes Field, Cub's Park, and Wrigley Field.

Angels in the Outfield is a light, 99-minute comedy that delves into the world of baseball. It is a feel good movie that is full of heart.

